RDA declares Waddia Homes scheme illegal

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared housing society Waddia Homes, New Lalazar, situated on Adyala Road illegal.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, in a statement here Saturday, said an advertisement by Waddia Homes, which was not approved the RDA, had appeared. Legal action was being initiated against Waddia Homes under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, he added.

He said the Waddia Homes had been directed to stop their advertisement campaign.—APP