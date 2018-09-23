RDA declares six housing schemes illegal

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared six housing schemes including CPEC Resort, Abdullah City, Khanial Homes, Bin Alam City, Capital Smart City Extension and Blue World City, Chakri Road illegal and their owners have been directed to stop illegal advertisements and development work.

According to Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA, Jamshaid Aftab, under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-division Rules 2010 notices are being issued to the owners of the illegal housing schemes namely Imran Siddique, owner of CPEC Resort Housing Scheme, Asim Aziz, owner of Abdullah City, Tajamal Hussain, owner of Khanian Homes, Qazim Alam owner of Bin Alam City, Office Secretary Capital Smart City and Saad Nazir, owner of Blue World City, Chakri Road.

They have been warned of strict action if the advertisements on electronic and print media are not stopped immediately. The site/booking offices of the housing schemes would also be sealed, he added.

He advised the general public not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme which has been declared illegal by the authority.

He informed that Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and PTCL have been requested not to extend their services to these illegal housing schemes as the status of the housing schemes is unapproved and illegal.

RDA has also requested Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad to proceed against the owners and sponsors of illegal and unapproved housing schemes to protect the general public from financial losses. A letter has been written to Director, FIA Islamabad about illegal advertisements of the private housing schemes on Social Media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other online Apps.

He informed that some owners and developers of illegal schemes claimed bluntly that their projects are legal as they have got NOC from the RDA. This can be verified from the video clips uploaded by them on YouTube. Some illegal housing schemes like Al-Meraj, Blue World City and Bin Alam City are claiming it incorrectly, he added. He said, recently, several housing schemes namely Organic Farms Islamabad, Capital Smart City’s extension, CPEC Resort, Abdullah City, Khanian Homes and Bin Alam city were declared illegal by the authority.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan informed that the Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat had directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and their booking and site offices should be sealed.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp