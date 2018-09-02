RDA declares four housing schemes illegal

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared four housing schemes including CPEC Resort,Abdullah City, Khanian Homes and Bin Alam City on Chakri road here illegal and directed their owners to stop advertisements and development work.

According to Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA, the societies have been declared illegal under Punjab

Private Housing schemes and Land Sub-division Rules 2010 and the owners namely Imran Siddique, owner of CPEC Resort Housing Scheme, Asim Aziz, owner of Abdullah City, Tajamal Hussain, owner of Khanian

Homes and Qazim Alam, owner of Bin Alam City Chakri road have been issued notices and directed to stop the advertisements immediately else their offices would be sealed and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

He advised the public not to invest in any illegal housing scheme.

He informed that RDA has requested the utility services departments not to extend their services to any illegal housing scheme as their status is un-approved and illegal.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan informed the Director General, RDA,

Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.—APP

