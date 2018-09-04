RDA declares extension of Capital Smart City illegal

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared extension of Capital Smart City situated at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi as illegal.

Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA, Jamshaid Aftab informed that Capital Smart City’s extension at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi is not an approved housing society as it is not cleared by the authority.

He said that the Capital Smart City has illegally advertised its extension.

Legal action is being initiated against Capital Smart City’s extension under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 and directed to stop illegal advertisement. RDA advises general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme and Buildings Project which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.

Moreover, the sponsors of the Capital Smart City are also warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme.

