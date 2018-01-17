RDA declares Al-Haram City’s extension illegal

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared Al-Haram City’s extension illegal.

Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA on Tuesday informed that Al-Haram City extension at Chakri Road is not an approved housing society as it is not cleared by the authority.

Legal action is being initiated against Al-Haram City’s extension under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 and directed to stop illegal advertisement.

RDA advises general public that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme and Buildings Project which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.

It is pertinent to mention here that Al-Haram City has illegally advertised its extension.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA to take strict action against all illegal housing schemes, illegal / unauthorized commercial.—APP