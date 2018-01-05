RDA declares Al-Haram City illegal

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in its recent operation against illegal housing societies has confirmed Al-Haram City, Chakri Road illegal.

Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA Jamshaid Aftab here on Thursday informed that Al-Haram City is not an authorized housing society by the authority and has been cheating the public by fake advertisement.

He said legal action has been initiated against the society under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 and has directed to stop illegal advertisement.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) advises the citizens to not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme and Buildings Project that has not been approved by the authority.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against authorized commercial and residential constructions and encroachments without any fear or favour.—APP