RDA to construct new road from Airport Road to Dry Port Chaklala

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has started construction of a new road from Airport Road to Dry port Chaklala as the condition of it was pathetic and required urgent rehabilitation.

Talking to APP, RDA spokesperson Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said the project was of great importance as the airport, dry port and other important places were situated in its vicinity.

Therefore, keeping in view its significance PC-1 of the project has been approved a few months earlier to speed up the progress on the project, he added.

He said the Dry Port road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport road to Welfare Complex was a main link from Airport to Dry port used by the local residents as well as inhabitants of surrounding areas whereas huge volume of traffic passes at this road.

To a question, he said the project costs Rs 230 million and would be completed in six months. He said the project would benefit large number of neighboring commuters, passersby and also traders who import goods through the dry port and airport. The city traders especially the cargo service dealers welcomed the project of RDA and expressed that rehabilitation of the road was their long standing demand.—APP