RDA advises public not to invest in illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the public not to invest in illegal house schemes and select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from the authority.

According to Director RDA Jamshaid Aftab, 43 housing schemes which fall under its jurisdiction and have obtained NOC from RDA, whereas 31 housing schemes are operating illegally without having NOC from RDA.

General public is informed in their best interest to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses/frauds and invest in legal housing schemes which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from RDA.

Legal and approved housing schemes lying under the jurisdiction of RDA are Top City 1, Mumtaz City, Bahria Town Phase 1, 2 & 3 (partially), Bahria Town Phase 8 (partially), Gandhara City, Faisal Town, Fizaia Housing Scheme, Army Welfare Housing Scheme (Defence 1), Doctors Town, Foreign Office Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Garden Villas, Gulshan-e-Abad, Judicial Colony, Kehkashan Town, University Town, Shalimar Town, Khudadad City (Now Airport Enclave), Kohsar View Housing Project, Municipal Corporation Cooperative Housing Scheme, Pak Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Pak Employees Cooperative Housing Society and Rabia Bangalows.

Similarly, Safari Villas-1, Safari Villas 2, Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Bostan Avenue Housing Project, Gulshan-e-Fatima, PIA Officers Cooperative Housing Society, Eastridge Housing scheme, Shifa Cooperative Housing Scheme, Bahria Paradise, Tarnol Housing Scheme, Cilfton Town, T&T Housing Scheme, Rawalpindi Railway Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Up-Country Enclosure, PARC Housing Scheme, CBR Cooperative Society, Golden Jublee Cooperative Housing Scheme, Commoner Sky Gardens Housing Scheme, Sanober City, Taj Residencia and Elite Reverie Housing Scheme are legal and approved housing schemes.

On the other hand, 31 housing schemes which have been marked illegal by RDA and general public has been cautioned to stay away from investing in the given housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses. The schemes included Jinnah Town, Airport Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e- Ali, Janjua Town 1, Janjua Town 2, Janjua Town 3, Khyban-e-Millat, Rasool Town, National Town, Khyban-e-Quaid,.—APP

Related