RDA advises citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens not to invest in unauthorised housing schemes declared illegal by the authority.

The citizens have been advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorised Housing Scheme. The Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi has also directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any discrimination.

He advised the citizens to check status of the society at www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.

The property dealers have also been warned against making investments or advertisements of illegal housing schemes. Strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public said Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). Talking to APP he said, RDA had submitted its report about illegal housing schemes to the committee formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan. He informed that the rules about private housing schemes were formulated in 2010 and RDA was approving new housing projects according to the rules.

He said, total 46 housing schemes in the jurisdiction of RDA were approved and 36 were declared illegal while four are under process.According to RDA record, total 46 housing schemes are approved projects while four housing schemes namely Shalimar Town (Revised and Extension) Nasrala and Chahan, Taj Residencia (Revised and Extension) Kaak, Faisal Town (Revised and Extension) Chahan, Barkat, Noghazi and Gandhara City (Revised and Extension) Pind Nasrala are under process in RDA. Total 36 private housing schemes have been declared illegal by RDA.—APP

