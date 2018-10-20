RD on 100 luxury items increased, regulatory on 90 items revised: Zahid Khokhar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Member Customs, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has said that the government accords high priority to the Value Added Textile Export Sector having major share in both textile and national exports. Exporters are reciprocating to the nation while exporting products and earning foreign exchange which is the great service to the nation. Addressing a meeting with office bearers and the exporters at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association’s (PHMA) Muhammad Zahid Khokhar said encouraging value addition and exports, regulatory duty on import of yarn and raw material is reduced. Perception to decrease regulatory duty on 570 items to control import is incorrect. Regulatory on only 90 items have been revised while on 100 luxury item have been increased and a revised notification was issued.

Member Customs FBR stated that efforts were underway to further automate and upgrade the system. To facilitate the exporters, Rebate shall be paid with the export proceeds electronically. He said that the country direly needed the foreign exchange to which enhancement of exports holds utmost importance. The Government, to enhance exports, endeavours to take revolutionary steps and measures. The exporters are foreign exchange earners and their problems must be addressed on priority and all imperative decisions should be taken to facilitate them while reducing their cost of manufacturing. He sought proposals from export oriented industries to simplify the Duty & Tax Remission for Exports (DTRE).

Zahid Khokhar added that for renewal of licences of export oriented units and manufacturing bonds the process of validating licence shall also be automated whereby the audit will also be done automatically by system. Previously, the backlog of Customs Rebate was span over fifteen months which has been curtailed to ten months and even this ten months backlog will be reduced sooner.

Member Customs FBR, Muhammad Zahid Khokhar visited PHMA House on invitation of Jawed Bilwani, Central Chairman, PHMA accompanied by his team comprising of Chief Collector Customs (Enforcement South); Manzoor Hussain Memon; Collector Customs (Exports – Port Qasim), Dr. Saifuddin Junejo and Collector of Customs (Exports – Karachi), Muhammad Saqif Saeed.

Earlier Jawed Bilwani welcomed the Member Customs and his team at PHMA and in his key notes highlighted the importance of exports to uplift the national economy, terming exports as the lifeline. In the Value Added Textile Exports, the knitwear holds the lion share with an aggregate exports of 2.7 billion dollars and also providing the highest employment opportunity. Provided knitwear sector to allow knitwear to import cotton and yarn under DTRE, hundreds of closed industries will resume their operations. He was of the view that at the level of Customs, the Export Shipments should be cleared on 365 days and 24 hours basis uninterruptedly.

Jawed Bilwani demanded that the government must accord priority to exports over imports. Separate Examination Areas of Exports Consignments for Customs and ANF inspection of goods at Terminals / PICT, KICT, QICT & SAPT must be allocated. Exporters face timing problems in respect to Customs Examinations. He was of the view that the portion of shipments which has been examined should be marked as “Custom examined”.

Bilwani was of the view that the export shipment should not be delayed due to any human error in the documents of said shipment and asserted upon the need to introduce some mechanism to rectify the error in the system. He also demanded to simplify the process of DTRE allowing the garment stitching units – manufacturers-cum-exporters to import yarn and raw material for manufacturing goods meant for export.

The meeting was attended by Umair Mianoor Chairman SZ (PHMA), Altaf Hussain Senior Vice Chairman (PHMA), Bashir Ghaffar, Vice Chairman (PHMA), Akhtar Yunus, Jabbar Gajiani, Aslam Karsaz, Khizer Mehboob, Fawad Usman, Aamir Butt and other leading exporters who also exchanged their views.

