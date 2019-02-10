RCCI to hold Business Africa Trade Forum

Staff Reporter

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is going to organise ‘Business Africa Trade Forum’ on 26th of this month.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that major aim of this Forum is to involve business community to explore new markets for exports and promoting trade ties with African Countries.

He said different sessions will be held to discuss trade opportunities, scope of cooperation, exploring new sectors and addressing issues related to tariff, banking channels and transportation.

