RCCI takes imitative to promote regional trade

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) hosted a ceremony in honour of the ambassadors, high commissioners and Commercial Counselors here.

Addressing the ceremony, RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan in his welcome address thanked the dignitaries and traders for overwhelming gathering. Diplomats especially commercial councilors are the back bone of any country’s economy and play a vital role in promoting trade ties, he said.

In a brief speech, he highlighted the key initiatives taken by RCCI to promote trade in the region and improving the networking among the traders’ community. An update on RCCI’s past, current and upcoming events was also given to the participants. He also highlighted Chamber’s performance and efforts to enhance Pakistan’s exports and strengthen the national economy, including arranging business conferences in UK, Qatar. While referring to the empowerment of women, RCCI chief said that we recently successfully organized All Pakistan Women Chamber Presidents Conference where more than 17 Presidents of Women Chambers from all over Pakistan attended the two days summit. Group Leader and former president Sohail Altaf in his address said RCCI has been playing an active role to act as bridge between the business community and the concerned quarters. He also urged diplomats to portray the positive image of Pakistan in their respective countries.

Sohail Altaf while referring to the recent event at Paris, Financial Action and task Force (FATF) latest action, expressed hope that diplomats will play their due role in averting any negative action under FATF against Pakistan. Pakistan, country with 200 million population offered promising business opportunities for foreign investors and using this platform.