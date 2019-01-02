RCCI launches ‘My Rawalpindi Clean dive’

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has initiated a programme titled “My Rawalpindi clean drive” was carried out with the aim to make our surroundings clean through plantation drive.

A five-member delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Malik Shahid Saleem said this during a meeting with Rawalpindi Commissioner Jodat Ayaz here on Wednesday.

The RCCI president said that last month RCCI achieved 50,000 saplings target and now we have set a target of 100,000 for year 2019. RCCI also organized awareness seminars and “Go Green” initiative to reduce pollution in the city and also working on water conservation, he added.

During the meeting the RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem discussed matters related to the RCCI Rawat Industrial Estate, particularly construction of link road towards GT Road up-gradation of infrastructure and civic facilities, Sewerage, Water Supply and new gas and electricity connections. He also discussed the beautification of city especially Murree Road and preserving the true image of historical buildings in the city and the landscape. Development projects in the city, Ring Road, renovation of Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club, traffic congestion at Ammar Chowk and Kacheri Chowk were also came under discussion and Commissioner Rawalpindi lauded RCCI’s suggestions and initiative for the betterment of city and resolving key issues linked with traders including encroachment and parking. Rawalpindi Commissioner Jodat Ayaz assured his full cooperation for resolving the key issues and appreciated chamber of commerce role in resolving certain issues through Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) and Chamber Police Coordination Committee (CPCC). He asked business community to come ahead and join hands with city administration for the betterment of city and addressed issues like traffic congestion, parking and cleanliness.—APP

