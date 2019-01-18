RCCI, Jeddah Chamber agree to boost trade

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote closer contacts between the entrepreneur members of the two organizations and explore new opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and economic relations , a press release issued said here on Friday. The MoU was signed in Jeddah by President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem and Vice Chairman JCCI Mazen Batterjee during the visit of RCCI’s delegation to Jeddah Chamber. President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem, while highlighting some salient features of the MoU, said that under the MoU both Chambers shall discuss their cooperation in different fields including Food, Construction, Engineering, Pharma and Energy and will inform each other of carrying out cooperative projects in time. He said that both Chambers will facilitate exchange of information on economy and trade cooperation, share supply-and-demand information and update each other about economic & trade policies and laws & regulations of their countries. He said that both Chambers have also agreed to organize delegations’ visits for participation in exhibitions and international fairs, organize symposium and seminars of various kinds for creating more opportunities for the enterprises in both countries. —APP

