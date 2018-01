Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan has expressed deep sorrow on the sad demise of Air Marshal Asghar Khan (Retd) and termed it a big loss to the nation.

In his condolence message on Saturday, he said his services for making country’s defence invincible would always be remembered.

“With his leadership capabilities, he played a vital role in transforming the Pakistan Air Force into a modern air force,” he said.