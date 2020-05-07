RCCI demands industry status for healthcare, education

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged government to extend the incentive packages given to construction sector to other sectors as well. It was also suggested that sectors such as healthcare, education and gems and jewellery be formalized. Addressing a video conference on tax laws and incentives given to the construction sector at chamber house on Thursday, President RCCI Saboor Malik said that country’s economy is going through a difficult phase. There is a need to extend the incentives to other sectors as well to attract foreign direct investment and enhance trade activities at the national level. Similar to the announced construction package, no source of income should be asked for a certain time period for any investments made in any industry to boost the industrialisation in the country. He urged the government to lower the sales tax rate amidst the COVID-19 lock down in the country to provide stimulus to the falling economy while allowing the business activities with SOPs.