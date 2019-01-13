RCCI delegation calls on City Police Officer

Rawalpindi

A delegation led by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Zahid Latif called on the City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan here Saturday. Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fiaz Qureshi, Group leader Sohail Altaf, Chairman Coordination Committee Ch, Pervaiz Waraich and other representatives were also present on the occasion.

The CPO said, it is the responsibility of police to provide protection to citizens and police is making utmost efforts to maintain peace in the city. He assured that that all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems faced by trader’s community as the traders were the backbone of the country. Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Latif said the committee formed with the coordination of police and the Chambers will help in maintaining peace and security in the city to eliminate the crimes.

With close contacts with the police, various issues related to the business community would help in solving the problems of peace and security, eradication of encroachment and traffic flow, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp