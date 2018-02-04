RCCI delegation, Azerbaijans Minister discuss promotion trade relations

Rawalpindi

A trade delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Zahid Latif Khan called on Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfaz Garayev in Baku.

Ambassador Said Khan Mohmand and former Senior Vice President RCCI Rashid Waien were also present on the occasion, said an RCCI press released here Saturday.

On this occasion, Minister Abulfaz Garayev briefed RCCI delegation on Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, recent work on tourism development and about projects to be implemented in future.

Speaking about the decree signed by the President of Azerbaijan on the application of visas through the “ASAN VISA” system at the international airports of our country, Abulfaz Garayev said that this decree was one of the next important steps towards the development of tourism.

In addition, the minister said that last year about 2 million tourists visited the country by 20%.

Pakistani Ambassador Said Khan Mohmand informed the businessmen and heads of major business organizations of Pakistan about the business opportunities. He expressed his desire to make a great contribution to Azerbaijan’s tourism sector.

RCCI chief Zahid Latif Khan, briefed the Azerbaijan’s minister about the RCCI 31st International Achievement Award and Business Opportunities Conference, to be held in Baku on July 4-5, 2018.—APP