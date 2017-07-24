RCCI, Chinese Association ink MoU

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Overseas Chinese Association of Pakistan (OCAP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). OCAP President Chen Zong Dong, RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal, Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, member of executive committee Nosherwan Khan and Secretary general Irfan Manan were present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Amer Iqbal said under the agreement the RCCI would provide maximum visa facilitation to the Chinese exhibitors for participation in the International Rawal Expo-2018.

The RCCI would help the OCAP for organizing exhibitions and arranging participation in the said exhibitions in Pakistan, while the latter would reciprocate the same in like terms with similar ventures of RCCI on its intimation, he added.

He said the MoU was a great milestone and reflected the trust and interest of Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

It would help the two organizations in organizing expos and exchanging trade delegations and information of businesses.

He said it would also help traders to identify the genuine companies whom they wanted to have businesses.