RCCI calls for positive approach to boost exports

Rawalpindi

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Malik Shahid Saleem Friday called for formulating a comprehensive strategic policy to boost exports.

He said business community was looking towards government’s concrete steps to ensure key macro indicators of the economy.

“We want more information and input on the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2018-23 with an aim to double the country’s exports to $46 billion in next five years,” he added.

In a statement, President RCCI said the government should evolve a comprehensive strategy in consultation with the private sector to increase exports.

Malik Shahid Saleem said that “when we compare Pakistan with its neighboring countries, many countries are ahead of Pakistan despite having great potential. Pakistan had surplus wheat, rice and sugar but due to lack of planning and policy our exports are facing a stagnant behavior.” President RCCI said that the government should devise an aggressive export policy that gives more relaxation and friendly environment to exporters to enhance exports.

Non-conventional sectors like, Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology and Gems and Jewelry must be incentivized at the earliest, he pointed out.

Trade shows, Single Country exhibitions, frequent exchange of delegations, seminars, conferences, public-private partnership, trade dialogue, access to market, easy transportation, low taxation and duties should be a key part of such policy, he said.—APP

