RCCI bids farewell to Tajikistan envoy Sherali

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Friday organized a farewell ceremony for the outgoing Ambassador of Tajikistan, Sherali S. Jononov.

Addressing the ceremony, Tajik Envoy said that Pakistan and Tajikistan have historical, cultural and religious background and the roots of their relation are very deep. Both countries are enjoying friendly and cordial relationship.

Refreshing key memories of his tenure comprising 6 years, Tajik Envoy said that I have found Pakistan, a peaceful, positive and wonderful country and people of Pakistan are very hardworking, loving and full of hospitality. You can only know Pakistanis once you live in Pakistan, he added. I always remain vocals to my diplomatic friends to do visit Pakistan, its an amazing country, beautiful weather and landscape.

He also shared information on key success stories during his tenure, including, ECO Summit, Visit of Pakistan President to Tajikistan June 2018, frequent visits at foreign affairs, Central Asia South Asia (CASA 1000) energy project etc.

Tajik envoy also informed that Rogun Dam has begun its operations and we are ready to provide cheap and clean electricity to Pakistan to meet its energy needs in future.

He appreciated RCCI’s role in promoting trade activities through exhibitions and exchange of delegations and urged others Chambers to follow the footsteps of RCCI.

Pakistan trade and business community should come forward and take benefit of the emerging opportunities, he urged.

Earlier President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem, in his address said that lauded envoy’s contribution on branding Pakistan’s positive image and increase relationships between two countries and at chamber of Commerce level. He expressed hope that CASA1000 MW energy project will help Pakistan to meet its energy requirement. He said tourism between the two countries can play a vital role here and urged for direct flights between Dushanbe and Islamabad.

In the end, a memento, picture album were presented to the Tajik envoy.

