RCB undertakes anti-encroachment campaign

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has confiscated four truckload goods in its operation against encroachments.

The operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah had been intensified to make RCB areas encroachment free, said RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis, while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He said encroachments had been removed from Golra Mor, Range Road, Peshwar Road, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony and other areas.

The shopkeepers have been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken. Illegal banners and posters have also been removed from different cantt areas.—APP