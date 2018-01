RCB takes action against illegal water connections

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas, has disconnected more than 150 illegal water connections.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the water connections were disconnected during the last month in Naseerabad, Allahabad, Gawalmandi, Misrial, Chor, Allama Iqbal Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peshawar Road and other areas.

He informed that RCB also recovered water charges arrears amounting to over Rs 6.7 million during November.—APP