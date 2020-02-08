RCB stresses judicious use of water to avoid shortage

STAFF REPORTER Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi have urged the consumers to use water judiciously as water supply has been decreased due to Khanpur Dam canal de-silting project. An official told media that the Khanpur dam canal de-silting project was started on January 30 and would be completed till February 12 while water supply to the residents would normalise up to February 13 to 15. Earlier, the RCB was receiving nearly six million gallons daily from the dam, he said. The supply of water from Khanpur dam to Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas has reduced due to the project, leading to a shortage of water in many localities. He also said the board was trying to meet water demand through tube wells