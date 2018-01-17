RCB starts dredging, de-silting of Nullahs

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has started annual de-silting and dredging of Nullahs.

According to Incharge Sanitation, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Waris Bhatti, the clean-up work of Nullahs would be completed at a cost of Rs2.8 million and excavators are being used to properly clear the Nullahs.

He said, all available resources would be utilized to save precious human lives and properties of the citizens.

Talking to APP he informed that focused areas would be Peshawar Road lanes, Chak Madad Khan, Habib Khan, Addra, Azizabad, Faisal Colony and other areas and the nullahs’ clean-up work to be completed within stipulated timeframe.

He urged the residents not to throw garbage and solid waste in nullahs which create obstacles in flow of water particularly during heavy rains and cause flash flood.

Areas that are most vulnerable in a flooding include Peoples Colony, Addra, low lying areas of Peshawar Road Lanes and Faisal Colony, he said adding, efforts would be made to protect these areas from flood damages.—APP