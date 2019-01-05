RCB seals food outlet for unhygienic condition

Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against unhygienic food outlets, the food teams of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Friday sealed the kitchen and store of Fresco Sweets due to unhygienic condition.

According to a spokesman of RCB, the raided teams inspected different food outlets and found kitchens and store of Fresco Sweets, Saddar in a filthy condition and sealed it.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on bread and butter due to unhygienic condition.

He said, the teams were imposing fines on the food outlets and vendors for selling unhygienic food and keeping poor cleanliness condition. The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams had been directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.—APP

