RCB seals 50 properties of tax defaulters

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) enforcement team in a crackdown against property tax defaulters has sealed 50 properties while anti-encroachment team confiscated five truckload goods of encroachers.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the civic body sealed the properties in main Saddar Bazaar as their owners could not pay property tax amounting to Rs 20 million for last five years.

He said, the enforcement teams on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer Arslan Haider had accelerated its ongoing operation against tax defaulters.

He informed that the anti-encroachment team confiscated five truckload goods including counters, handcarts, tyres and other items from Golra Mor, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Saadi Road, Kashmir Road, Saddar and other areas. The team also removed posters and banners from different areas.

Meanwhile, the Food Branch of RCB has issued 15 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions while 25 food samples were also collected from different restaurants, hostels and other fast food points.

The team imposed Rs 140,000 on the rules violators.—APP