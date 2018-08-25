RCB removes 2,500 tons waste of sacrificial animals

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has removed nearly 2,500 tons offal, entrails and waste of sacrificial animals during three days of Eidul Azha. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood nearly 2,500 tons waste of sacrificial animals was lifted from all the 10 wards of RCB including different areas, Saddar, Bakra Mandi, RA Bazar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chor, Dhoke Syedan, Dhamial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Chakri Road, Sihaam, Ranyal, Ahmedabad, Adaila Road, Gulshanabad, Chungi Number 22 and other areas.

He informed that RCB on the directives of its CEO Sibtain Raza was formulated a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha under which maximum available resources were utilized to accomplish the task and clear all the Cantt areas.

He informed that 650 sanitary workers, three sanitary inspectors, 25 supervisors and 94 vehicles with a large number of hand-carts were used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

The Cantt areas were divided into different sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for the Eid while a control main room/complaint cell with 051-9274403 phone number and UAN number 111-07-07-07 was set up in RCB office which was working round the clock.

The complaint centers were also set up for all wards of the RCB at Naseerabad, Ashiana Chowk, Gawalmandi, ISI Chowk, Dispensary Ground, Iqbal Palace, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian Chowk, Chor Chowk and Dhoke Mustakeem Chowk.

The inspectors and supervisors were directed to submit the reports of the cleanliness on daily basis. He further said all the wards had a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively.

He said the Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB were cancelled while officials of the department concerned ensured cleanliness on first and second day of eid. The staff of water supply department of RCB were also on duty during Eid holidays, he added.—APP

