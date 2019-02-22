RCB recovers Rs106.312m water dues from consumers

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its ongoing campaign against water charges defaulters recovered Rs 106.312 million from the consumers.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the Board on the directive of CEO, RCB Sibtain Raza launched a campaign to recover water dues outstanding against the consumers and snapped 165 water connections in different areas.

The water branch conducted operations in Chor, Masrial Road, Naseerabad, Seham, Pirwadhai Mor, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta and other areas.

He said that the water branch services would be improved in coming days as all the record had been computerized. Now, more than 50,000 consumers of RCB are getting computerized water bills, he added.—APP

