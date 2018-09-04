RCB recovers Rs 5.7m dues

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has collected an amount of Rs 5.7 million in property and in water charges under its ongoing campaign to recover outstanding dues.

According to RCB spokesman, computerized bills of property and water have also been issued to the residents for the year 2018-19.

He said that residents are advised to pay their property tax till September 20 and get 15 percent discount, adding after Sep 20 no relief would be provided.—APP

