RCB purchases 10 mini-dumpers to improve sanitation

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has purchased 10 mini-dumpers to improve its sanitation services, particularly in congested areas.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, an amount of over Rs9.795 million has been spent for the purchase of new mini-dumpers. The measures have been taken to improve the cleanliness services in cantt areas.

The purchase of new vehicles would help eliminate the complaints of the residents about the poor sanitary arrangements of the cantonment board in some areas, he added.

He said the mini-dumpers will be deployed from February 10 in the over-populated areas and in congested localities where the heavy vehicles of the cantonment board cannot enter to collect garbage.

The approval to purchase mini-dumpers was taken in 2017-18 budget, he added.

He said sanitation services will be improved in Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan, Dhoke Gujjaran, Allama Iqbal Colony, Afshan Colony, PIA Colony, Shehzad Colony, Aliabad, Allahabad, Siham Banni, Misrial Road and some areas of Peshawar Road. He said the sanitation staff would be deployed to improve the standard of cleanliness. —APP