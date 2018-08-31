RCB plants 10,000 saplings under monsoon plantation campaign

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed the Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the board has planted 10,000 saplings of different species during the campaign launched to provide the Cantt residents a healthy environment.

Talking to APP he said, this year, the Board had set a target of planting 8000 saplings but, on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Sibtain Raza, 2000 more saplings have been planted. Different Cantt areas including Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Saddar, Nisar Park, Westridge Graveyard, Kashmir Road, Parade Road and other areas were covered under the campaign.

He informed, the campaign was started before Eid ul Azha and completed this week. To a question he said, to encourage the students to promote plantation, the students were also involved in the plantation campaign.

Qaiser Mahmood urged the residents and shopkeepers to help in protecting the new plantations. He said, the residents should also play their role by undertaking plantation in and around their residences to help protect ever deteriorating environment which is getting warmer due to depleting greenery.—APP

