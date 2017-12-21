RCB nets 31 beggars from Cantt roads

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday rounded up 31 beggars from the cantt roads. According to RCB spokesman, the cases would also be registered in respective police station against the professional beggars who have been handed over to the police. He said that RCB anti-encroachment team, on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saima Shah was trying to eliminate the beggars from the cantt roads and during its efforts, as many as 31 beggars including 10 female and 21 male were rounded up from Saddar, Range Road and Peshawar Road.—APP