RCB launches mobile android application to register complaints

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has launched a mobile Android Application to register complaints about sanitation, water supply, street lights, illegal construction and others.

Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that a facilitation center has also been established to facilitate the residents. He said, RCB had computerized property tax and water supply charges last year. Qasir Mahmood said the Board has also computerized data of its employees and soon bio-metric system would be installed in the office to check attendance of the employees.

The system would also help improve performance of the employees, he added.

He informed that the mobile App would help improve particularly performance of sanitary inspectors as they are being provided smart phones to send pictures after clearing an area.—APP