RCB launches anti encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has launched grand anti-encroachment operation and confiscated three trucks loaded with goods on Monday.

According to RCB Spokesman Qasir Mahmood, on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Sabtin Raza, anti encroachment operation was carried out in People Colony, Bakra Mandi, Gawalmandi and other areas to make them encroachment free.

He said strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

He informed that the anti-enforcement team has been given additional powers to clear RCB areas from encroachments.—APP