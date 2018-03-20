RCB issues notices to food outlets, samples collected

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 15 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions while 26 food samples were collected here on Monday from different restaurants, hotels and other fast food points in Naseerabad and Allahabad areas. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the food samples collected from different points have been sent to lab for quality test while fines amounting to over Rs 72 were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators. He said, on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Arslan Haider, the team conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items.

Raids on the food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

To a question he said, RCB team under anti-encroachment operation also confiscated two truckload goods from Naseerabad and Allahabad. Posters and banners were also removed from different cantt areas, he added.—APP