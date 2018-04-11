RCB issues notices to building rules violators

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued 201 notices during last three months said RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood.

He told APP on Tuesday that the RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell issued 170 notices under Section 170 and 31 under Section 256 while 13 buildings constructed illegally were demolished during the period.

Qaiser Mahmood further said, the property tax branch had recovered millions of rupees during last three months.

To a question, he informed that 161 residential and 18 commercial building plans were approved in three mont-

hs.

Several raids on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducted by RCB teams and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were issued notices.

To a question, he said, 911 notices were issued in 2017 and total 68 structures were demolished while construction material was lifted from 72 illegal construction sites. 732 residential and 77 commercial building plans were approved last year, he informed.—APP