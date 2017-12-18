RCB issues notices on illegal construction

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to 123 property owners for illegal construction while 17 structures erected illegally were demolished.

Talking to APP RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood said, several raids on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah were conducted by RCB, building control department teams during last 40 days and the owners of buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

The staff concerned conducted raids in several areas including Marble Factory area, Dhoke Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Peshawar Road, Chor and other areas and the building rules violators were served notices as RCB administration was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions in Cantonment areas.

He said, 17 structures erected illegally were demolished as the owners of the properties did not get prior approval and violated the rules.

The spokesman said, the ongoing operation against illegal construction in RCB areas had been accelerated on the special instruction of the CEO. To a question he said, over 78 building plans were approved during the period.

The spokesman informed, after solid steps taken in this regard, the revenue generation had also been increased as now the citizens were submitting their building plans to get formal approval. The citizens should not violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone, he warned.—APP