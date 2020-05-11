RCB issues 35 notices to illegal construction

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to 35 property owners for illegal construction.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, several raids on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik were conducted by RCB, building control department teams particularly in Saddar, Gawalmandi, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Mughalabad and Dhoke Syedan and the owners of buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

The staff concerned conducted raids in several areas and the building rules violators were served notices as RCB administration was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions in cantonment areas.

He said, the ongoing operation against illegal construction in RCB areas had been accelerated.