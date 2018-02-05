RCB to introduce mobile App to register complaints

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) will introduce a mobile App on Monday to register complaints about sanitation, water supply, street lights, illegal construction and others. Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that all the preparations have been finalized to introduce a mobile App, aimed at facilitating the cantonment residents and it could be downloaded at Android phones.

He informed, RCB had computerized property tax and water supply charges last year. Qasir Mahmood said the Board is completing a task to computerize data of its employees. Out of total 2900 employees including contract and regular, data of nearly 2000 has been computerized while after completion of the task, bio-metric system would be installed in the office to check attendance of the employees.

The system would also help improve performance of the employees, he added. To a question he informed that the mobile App would help improve particularly performance of sanitary inspectors as they would be provided smart phones to send pictures after clearing an area. A special desk under the supervision of Deputy CEO and Additional CEO would be established in the board office which would monitor the performance of different sections to be linked under the computerized system.—APP