Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Wednesday imposed fines amounting to Rs110,000 on food outlets for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, food branch team on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Dr. Saima Shah conducted surprise raids in Westridge and Qasim Market areas.—APP