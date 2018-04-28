RCB imposes fine on food outlets

Rawalpindi

The Food Control Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board(RCB) has imposed fine amounting to Rs 200,000 on various food outlets,for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the teams on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Saima Shah thursday conducted raids at different food outlets including Pitza Hut,OPTO fast food,Ideal bakers and Manchies Restaurant. While samples were collected from 37 outlets which have been sent to the lab for quality tests.—APP