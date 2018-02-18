RCB imposes fine on food outlets

Rawalpindi

The Food Control Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed fines amounting to Rs81,000 on food outlets including stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the teams on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Dr Saima Shah conducted surprise raids at different food outlets and stalls in different markets of Saddar including Adam Jee Road and collected 30 samples which were sent to the lab for quality tests.

As many as 15 food outlets were challaned and given notices during operation against the violators.

The RCB teams also visited a number of hotels at Peshawar and Masrial roads and issued 15 notices on poor cleanliness, besides ordering them to maintain standard else strict action would be taken against the violators. 20 food samples were also collected from the hotels.

He said raids on food outlets would continue, adding that teams were directed to also check the health of workers serving at the food outlets.

Meanwhile, the spokesman informed that RCB has lodged a FIR in RA Bazar police station against Haji Safdar Khan son of Afsar Khan, resident of House Number CB-89, Mirza Street, Tench Bhatta as he was not only a property tax defaulter of Rs113,000 but, also torn off the RCB notice and manhandled a RCB official.

He said the case has also been sent to the court of Cantt Magistrate so that action in accordance with the law could be initiated against him.—APP