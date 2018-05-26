RCB hygiene check; Rs 191,000 imposed on food outlets, 10 sealed

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed Rs191,000 on food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions in different bazaars during May.

According to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, 167 notices were also issued to the rules violators and 10 food points were sealed during May. He said, the teams also collected 150 food samples which were sent to the lab for quality test.

The cases of substandard food items which were earlier sent to the court of the cantonment judicial magistrate also imposed Rs 100,000.

He said, on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer, Sabtain Raza, the teams conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items. Raids on the food outlets would continue and the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets, he added.

He said, special raiding teams have been constituted for Ramadan which conduct raids during 1 pm till night and checked quality of food items at hotels, bakeries and stalls.—APP