RCB hygiene check: 190 notices issued to food outlets

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 190 notices to food outlets during February while eight restaurants, kitchens of bakeries, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to Chief Inspector, In-charge Food Branch, RCB, Waris Bhatti total 321 food samples were collected during current month which were sent to lab for quality test while over Rs193,500 fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Dr. Saima Shah conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items.

He said, a team imposed fines amounting to Rs. 81,000 on food outlets including stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition on Friday.

Raids on food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of workers serving at the food outlets.—APP