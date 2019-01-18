RCB holds board meeting

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Thursday held its board meeting chaired by Station Commander/President RCB, Brig. Shahzad Tanveer. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, CEO RCB, Sibtain Raza, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Faisal Munir Wattoo, Vice President RCB, Malik Munir Ahmed, elected and nominated representatives, Malik Sajid Mahmood, Malik Muhammad Usman, Raja Jahandad Khan, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor, Shahid Mughal and Yousaf Gul attended the meeting.

He informed that the meeting discussed various agenda items including recovery campaign of property tax and water charges, income and expenditure of the board. The meeting approved medical bills of the board employees, employment contract extension for temporary employees including doctors and teachers, several old grant and lease cases.—APP

