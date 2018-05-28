RCB Food Section issues 737 notices to food outlets, 27 points sealed

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 737 notices to food outlets during last five months of 2018, while 27 restaurants, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, total 1440 food samples were collected during the period and sent to lab for quality test while fines amounting to over Rs1434,500 including Rs 500,000 composition fee collected under food laws.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer, Sabtain Raza conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Qasim Market, Chor, Allahabad, Masrial, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

He said, the teams also imposed fines on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.

To a question he said, the Food Branch of RCB imposed Rs 191,000 on food outlets during May. 167 notices were also issued to the rules violators and 10 food points were sealed.

He said, the teams collected 150 food samples. Rs 100,000 fines imposed under the cases of substandard food items which were earlier sent to the court of the cantonment judicial magistrate.

He said, special raiding teams have been formed for Ramadan ul Mubarik which conduct raids during 1 PM to 10 PM and checked quality of food items at hotels, bakeries and stalls.—APP