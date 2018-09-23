RCB food branch issues 160 notices

Rawalpindi

The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued 160 show cause notices during September and imposed fines amounting to Rs 140,000 on the rules violators. Talking to APP RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that the branch collected 197 food samples during this month while over 225 food outlets were checked by the Food Branch teams.

Various restaurants, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions. Chief Food Inspector Waris Bhatti along with food inspectors and team also checked hygienic condition at the food outlets and imposed fines for poor cleanliness condition.

Food Inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Qasim Market, Chor, Allahabad, Masrial, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets. —APP

