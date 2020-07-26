RCB finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid ul Azha

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals while 650 sanitary workers, six sanitary inspectors and 34 supervisors will perform duty in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.

According to Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha has been formulated under which maximum available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He said over 122 vehicles including dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the cleanliness plan has been finalized in a special meeting presided over by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cantonment Board. Cantonment Board has been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell would also be set up in RCB office while 10 complaint cells would be set up in 10 wards of the Board. Banners would be displayed in all the wards with phone numbers of complaint cells and sanitary supervisors. The citizens can also use universal number 111-07-07-07 and 051-9274403 for registration of complaints.

He further said all the wards would have a separate Sanitary Inspector In-charge to clear the area effectively.

The Eid holidays of all the sanitary workers of RCB have been cancelled while officials of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days. He told that the staff of water supply department of RCB would also be on duty during Eid holidays. He informed that the board has also made cleanliness arrangements for 32 ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’ points.

To a question he said that over 25,000 garbage bags would also be distributed among the residents to facilitate them, adding, five garbage transfer points would also be set up in different areas.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly. According to Chief Sanitary Inspector, RCB, Waris Bhatti, after completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned and sprayed.