RCB disconnects 85 illegal water connections

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas has disconnected over 85 connections. According to RCB spokesman, the water connections have been disconnected in

Chor, Allahabad, Naseerabad, Saddar, Gawalmandi, Masrial, Allama Iqbal Colony, Marble Factory, Tench Bhatta, Peshawar Road and Afshan Colony areas.

The RCB has also recovered Rs 2.3 million water charges arrears during last week. The residents have been warned that stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those would be found indulge in any such practice. Special teams have been formed to check illegal connections, he added.—APP